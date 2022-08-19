State police seize illegal guns, magazines in Washington County; three charged with felonies

GREENWICH — Three men were arrested on felony weapons possession charges on Thursday after police seized illegal guns, including two fully automatic machine guns, and more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines in Washington County.

Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Thursday arrested John D. Petteys Sr., 68, and John D. Petteys Jr., 28, both of Greenwich.

They were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (possession of a machine gun) and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

State police also charged Andrew J. Fisk, 28, also of Greenwich, with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

An investigation revealed that the three suspects were involved in the illegal manufacturing of various firearm parts, including kits that would convert firearms into fully automatic weapons, state police said in a news release.

State police conducted a search warrant at a residence where the three men were staying on state Route 372 in the town of Greenwich and seized six assault rifles, including two fully automatic machine guns, two ghost gun handguns and numerous other long guns, police said.

Troopers also seized more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines.

The three suspects were arraigned in Easton Town Court and ordered held at the Washington County Jail without bail.

This investigation is ongoing.

Investigators from state police at Greenwich BCI and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.