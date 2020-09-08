State police seek new leads in 37-year-old Minerva homicide

MINERVA — State police are bringing the public’s attention to a 37-year-old homicide in Essex County involving a Minerva man who was shot four times.

On March 31, 1983, state police in Westport were contacted about a man being found dead in his residence. Samuel Goldman was a bachelor and lived alone in his residence on the Northwoods Club Road in Minerva.

Goldman was a regular patron of the Mountain View Hotel and Bar in town and had not been observed since leaving the bar on March 29, 1983, at about 4 p.m. A welfare check was completed by employees of the bar, which led to the discovery of Goldman, according to a news release from state police.

An investigation at the scene determined Goldman was shot two times in the back and another two times in the front with a .22-caliber revolver. He legally owned a Smith & Wesson .22-caliber Magnum revolver, which was missing from the residence and is believed to be the murder weapon. The revolver is believed to have been stolen during the homicide and has never been recovered.

The investigation determined that a middle-aged man was seen walking east on state Route 28N in the vicinity of Northwoods Club Road during the afternoon of March 29, 1983.