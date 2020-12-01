State police seek leads in 1988 death of Queensbury woman

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State police public information officer Meghan Lohman said Tuesday this is the first time the case has been featured as part of Cold Case Tuesdays. Lohman would not comment on why the case is getting a new look.

“Due to the fact that it is still open, all I can say is that since the time of the incident, additional information was developed that caused investigators to believe the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious,” she said in an email.

Mason was a health teacher at Hadley-Luzerne high school. Neighbors who lived near the seasonal cabin said Mason had been staying there but not for more than a couple of days. Kearney Mason was not living with her, and the couple was planning to get a divorce, they said.

The article also included information about a car crash on May 6 of that year that involved a 1977 Buick registered to Karen Mason. The car slammed into a Sherman Avenue garage in Glens Falls early on that morning, essentially demolishing the structure. Passersby helped extricate the vehicle from the garage, and the driver left the scene.

The car was located by Warren County sheriff’s deputies on the afternoon of May 8, 1988, on Veterans Road in Queensbury. Police did not know whether Karen Mason was the driver.