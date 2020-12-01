State police seek leads in 1988 death of Queensbury woman

State police now consider the death of a Queensbury woman found more than 30 years ago burned in her car at a seasonal cabin in Hamilton County to be suspicious and are seeking leads in the case.
The body of Karen A. Mason, 32, was found by Kearney Mason, her estranged husband, just after midnight on May 7, 1988, at her father’s seasonal residence in Hope, a town in the southeast corner of the county.
Mason had died from severe burns after a hurricane lamp exploded in her car, according to a May 11 account in The Post-Star.
Mason lived at Robert Gardens Apartments in Queensbury at the time of her death. She was last seen between May 6 at 10 a.m. and May 7 at 2 a.m. by her boyfriend, according to a news release.
State police on Tuesday highlighted the case as part of the agency’s “Cold Case Tuesdays,” saying investigators believe the death is suspicious. That is in contrast to investigators’ conclusion 32 years ago, according to Post-Star archives.
“State police are still investigating the death, but have ruled out foul play and suicide, Investigator John Sira said," the paper wrote in its account.
The story went on to say the investigation remained open, because “troopers don’t know as of yet what caused the lantern to explode and burst into flames inside Mrs. Mason’s 1988 Oldsmobile.”
State police public information officer Meghan Lohman said Tuesday this is the first time the case has been featured as part of Cold Case Tuesdays. Lohman would not comment on why the case is getting a new look.
“Due to the fact that it is still open, all I can say is that since the time of the incident, additional information was developed that caused investigators to believe the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious,” she said in an email.
Mason was a health teacher at Hadley-Luzerne high school. Neighbors who lived near the seasonal cabin said Mason had been staying there but not for more than a couple of days. Kearney Mason was not living with her, and the couple was planning to get a divorce, they said.
The article also included information about a car crash on May 6 of that year that involved a 1977 Buick registered to Karen Mason. The car slammed into a Sherman Avenue garage in Glens Falls early on that morning, essentially demolishing the structure. Passersby helped extricate the vehicle from the garage, and the driver left the scene.
The car was located by Warren County sheriff’s deputies on the afternoon of May 8, 1988, on Veterans Road in Queensbury. Police did not know whether Karen Mason was the driver.
The Post-Star had no other stories about the case, and no other accounts of it could be found in the Newspapers.com archives.
The State Police Troop G Major Crimes Unit at the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and investigators at the state police Fonda station are continuing to pursue leads in the case.
Troopers want to speak with anyone who knew Mason at the time or may have had contact with her in the days preceding her death. People with information can call police at 1-800-448-3487.
