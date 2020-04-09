State Police reminds public of traffic laws during pandemic
0 comments

State Police reminds public of traffic laws during pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State Police are still out there despite a downturn in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting the nation.

State Police Major Robert Patnaude, Troop G Commander, reminds motorists that troopers continue to vigorously enforce the vehicle and traffic Laws during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release, Patnaude said they have dedicated additional troopers to respond to incidents and complaints during this pandemic, and remain committed to maintaining safety on the roadways.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News