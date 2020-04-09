State Police reminds public of traffic laws during pandemic

State Police are still out there despite a downturn in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting the nation.
State Police Major Robert Patnaude, Troop G Commander, reminds motorists that troopers continue to vigorously enforce the vehicle and traffic Laws during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release, Patnaude said they have dedicated additional troopers to respond to incidents and complaints during this pandemic, and remain committed to maintaining safety on the roadways.
