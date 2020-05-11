State Police release identity of man troopers shot in Moriah

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MORIAH — State Police have released the name of the man who troopers shot after he allegedly tried to strike them with his car on Saturday.

Jason Shaw, 33 of Moriah, has been identified as the suspect. He is currently in stable condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. after State Police responded to Lamos Lane for a report that Shaw had threatened to harm an acquaintance.

Police were at the scene when Shaw arrived in a vehicle. He then rammed both patrol vehicles, totaling one and damaging the other, police said.

Troopers then fired shots at Shaw’s vehicle.

The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Trooper Christopher Markwica and Trooper Adam Duquette, who work out of the State Police Lewis barracks. They have both been treated and released for minor injuries.

Charges are pending upon Shaw’s release from the hospital.