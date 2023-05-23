QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Sunday after police received a report of a burglary in progress, New York State Police said.

In a news release on Monday, state police said Roxanne L. Gordon, 34, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree attempted burglary, felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and possession of a burglar’s tools.

According to the news release, troopers responded on Sunday at about 7:55 p.m. to a Queensbury home for the report of a burglary in progress. The investigation determined Gordon reportedly was witnessed attempting to break in to a home with an item being used as a burglar’s tool, causing damage to the house.

A good Samaritan tried to intervene when Gordon allegedly used the tool as a weapon and attempted to strike the person with it. Gordon was located in the area by law enforcement and arrested.

Gordon was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing. She was then transported to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment.