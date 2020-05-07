State Police postpone entrance exams this fall
0 comments

State Police postpone entrance exams this fall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State Police are seeking the best and brightest qualified candidates to become the next troopers, but it will have to wait.

On Thursday, State Police announced the entrance exams set this fall have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced.

Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund.

Applicants will need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled. The new dates will be announced at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News