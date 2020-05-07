State Police postpone entrance exams this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

State Police are seeking the best and brightest qualified candidates to become the next troopers, but it will have to wait.

On Thursday, State Police announced the entrance exams set this fall have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced.

Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund.

Applicants will need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled. The new dates will be announced at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.