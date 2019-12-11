State Police: Man killed, trooper injured during mental health call in Hamilton County

ARIETTA — A State Police trooper who was assisting a man experiencing mental health issues fired his pistol following a hatchet attack by the man late Tuesday night, police said.

According to a State Police news release, the incident was described as follows:

State Police were called at 8:48 p.m. to respond to a residence on Old Piseco Road, on Piseco Lake in Hamilton County, for a mental health call.

Upon arrival, Trooper Ryan Mousaw began interviewing the resident, Daniel E. Condon, 55, who was exhibiting signs of instability. When Trooper Mousaw attempted to transport him to the hospital for evaluation, Condon began to struggle with Mousaw, police said.

Police said, Trooper Mousaw attempted to deploy his issued Taser, but was unsuccessful, leading to Condon striking Mousaw in the head with a hatchet, causing a laceration.

After Condon ignored verbal commands to drop the hatchet, Trooper Mousaw discharged his pistol, striking him in a undisclosed location, police said.

Following the incident, the trooper began first aid on Condon and attached a defibrillator to start lifesaving measures, but was unable to resuscitate him, police said.