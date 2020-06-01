You are the owner of this article.
State Police: Man drove drunk with a child in vehicle
NORTHUMBERLAND — State Police arrested a Saratoga Springs man on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Zachary P. Michaels, 25, was stopped on Route 4 in Northumberland at about 7:30 p.m., according to the State Police public information website.

Michaels was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanor DWI.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

