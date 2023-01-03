 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police make DWI arrest in Moreau

WILTON — A Schenectady man was arrested in Moreau on Christmas Day for allegedly driving while four times the legal limit for intoxication. 

At about 6:42 p.m., police responded to the Northway Exit 17 off-ramp for a report of a car off the roadway. The driver was identified as David M. Jabaut, 30, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. 

Jabaut was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he recorded a 0.31% blood alcohol concentration. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

He was issued tickets returnable to the Moreau Town Court on Jan. 18, and released to a sober party.

