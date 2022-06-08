 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police make 213 arrests for DWI

State police on Tuesday announced that troopers wrote a total of 13,688 tickets statewide during the Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement campaign.

The enforcement period began at 6 p.m. on May 27 and continued through 3 a.m. on May 31.

Troopers arrested 213 for DWI. They also investigated 808 crashes including 142 personal injury crashes and eight fatal crashes, which killed eight people.

Statewide, troopers also issued 3,562 tickets for speeding, 395 for distracted driving, 3,179 for failure to wear seatbelts and 94 for failure to move over for emergency vehicles.

In Troop G, which covers the greater Capital Region, there were 350 arrests for speeding, 28 for DWI, 68 for distracted driving, 406 for not wearing seatbelts and 10 for violating the Move Over law.

The campaign is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

