State police looking for missing rifle

CHESTER — State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing rifle.

A Rock River AR-15 in a black nylon carrying case was last seen on Tuesday on Route 9 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive in Chestertown, according to a news release. The rifle’s serial number is CM203155 and its optic number for the scope is K3319796.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the rifle is asked to call the state police at 518-583-7000.

Police did not immediately return a request seeking comment about who the owner of the gun is and how it became missing.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.