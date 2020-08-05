State Police launch crackdown on speeding

New York State Police is launching a weeklong crackdown on speeding, beginning Thursday.

Patrols will be increased across the state through Wednesday, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Unsafe speeding was found to be a contributing factor in 34% of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College. That compares with 30% of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that, in 2018, nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the state were caused by speeding. Among those fatalities, 42% occurred on local roads where the posted speed limits were 55 miles per hour or less.

In addition, 36% of the speed-related fatal and personal injury crashes occurred between noon and 6 p.m.

Drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving, according to Traffic Safety Administration.

"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," Cuomo said in a news release. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds — it's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road — and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."