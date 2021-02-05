State police launch crackdown on impaired drivers during Super Bowl weekend

State police will crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend and are encouraging party hosts to protect themselves against liability from drunken driving crashes.

The special STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to identify and arrest impaired drivers, as well as enforcement against underage drinking.

The campaign runs from Friday through Monday.

Drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and extra DWI patrols. Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles.

During the 2020 Super Bowl enforcement campaign, state police arrested 122 people for impaired driving and issued 8,372 total tickets, according to a news release.

An impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, up to 7 years in prison and license revocation.

Police advised people to ask guests to designate a sober driver; serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at a party; stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter; and sign up for a ride-sharing service, according to a news release.

People are encouraged to download the Stop-DWI Foundation’s “Have a Plan” mobile app.

If hosts serve guests alcohol and someone gets in a crash that night, the hosts could be held liable, police said. Also, a parent or guardian can be held legally liable for any damage, injury or death caused by an underage driver.