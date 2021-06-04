State police issue over 9,200 tickets during Memorial Day weekend crackdown

State police issued a total of 9,214 tickets during the statewide Memorial Day weekend crackdown.

The enforcement period began on May 28 and continued through Tuesday.

Troopers arrested 185 people on charges of driving while intoxicated. They also investigated 851 crashes, including 163 personal injury crashes and two fatalities, according to a news release.

Statewide, there were 3,991 tickets for speeding, 3,100 for seat belt violations, 415 for distracted driving and 177 for violations of the Move Over Law.

Troop G, which includes Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, issued a total of 1,149 tickets. This included 312 for speeding, 280 for seat belt or child restraint violations, 63 for distracted driving, 12 for driving while intoxicated and eight for failure to move over.

