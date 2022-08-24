State police issue over 25,000 tickets during speed week

The New York State Police announced on Tuesday that 25,199 tickets were issued during the state's Speed Awareness Week.

The campaign ran from Aug. 15-21 targeting speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors including distracted driving and violators of the Move Over law.

State police issued 14,008 tickets for speeding, 531 for distracted driving and 476 for Move Over violations, according to a news release.

Police also arrested 214 people for drunken or impaired driving and responded to 206 personal injury accidents, including five fatalities. In the North Country, state police reported seven DWI arrests, 466 speeding tickets, 16 distracted driving violations, 22 seat belt tickets and 15 Move Over violations.

As part of the enforcement detail, state troopers targeted speeding and aggressive driving. The news release also said they watched for impaired and distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled and drivers who violated the Move Over law, which requires motorists to exercise caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.

State police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement, or CITE, patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on cellphones. These unmarked vehicles blend in with every day traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lights are activated.

This number of tickets this year is thousands less than the number issued during the same campaign in August 2021. In the nine-day speeding awareness campaign last year, police issued 32,922 total tickets, including 18,358 for speeding. This year's initiative only ran for seven days.