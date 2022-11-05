State police issue over 11,000 tickets during crackdown

A total of 189 people statewide were arrested for impaired driving during state police’s traffic enforcement crackdown over Halloween weekend.

The number is an increase of 42% from the previous year, according to a news release. Police investigated 1,006 automobile crashes including three fatal crashes and 109 personal injury crashes.

In addition, police issued total 11,601 tickets.

Among some of the highlights, police issued 4,129 tickets for speeding, 233 for distracted driving, 406 for seatbelt violations and 104 for violations of the Move Over Law.

Last year, state police issued 7,824 total tickets and arrested 133 people for DWI.

In Troop G, which includes the greater Capital Region, state police this year issued 1,051 tickets including 12 DWI arrests, 392 speeding tickets, 17 tickets for distracted driving, 42 seatbelt violations and 16 Move Over Law violations.

During the campaign, state police used sobriety checkpoints, added more DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked and unmarked state police vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who were violating the law.

The initiative began on Oct. 28, and continued through Nov. 1. The enforcement campaign was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.