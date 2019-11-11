State Police issued 1,048 tickets as a part of “Operation Hardhat,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The “operation” was a joint initiative between State Police and the Department of Transportation & Thruway Authority Focused on Protecting Highway & Emergency Workers targeting motorists who drive recklessly through work zones, the release said.
"Our first responders and highway workers are out every day for one reason: to ensure the rest of us can get where we need to go safely," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the release. "Please use common sense and put away smart phones, slow down and move over for those working on our roads.”
You have free articles remaining.
State Police were stationed at 28 separate DOT operated work zones and four additional details along the length of the New York State Thruway, starting in August and continuing through early November.
A total of 1,048 tickets were issued, including 493 for speeding, 92 for cell phone use and 72 violations of New York's Move Over law.
Additional "Operation Hardhat" enforcement details will be scheduled when construction season resumes next spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.