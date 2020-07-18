State Police issue 85 tickets during 'Operation Hardhat'

State Police issued a total of 85 tickets during the two days of “Operation Hardhat,” which included stepped-up patrols in construction zones on the Northway.

With the assistance of the state Department of Transportation, troopers patrolled work zones on July 10 and July 14 to look for violations including speeding, use of a cellphone while driving and failure to obey a flagger.

A total of 64 violations were issued for speeding, two for cellphone use, one for unsafe lane change, one for failure to obey traffic control and 17 other motor vehicle infractions, according to a news release.

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly in work zones. They are reminded to move over a lane when safely possible, or slow down significantly, whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights in work zones. These include maintenance and construction vehicles.

