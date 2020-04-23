State Police investigate unattended death in Moreau
State Police investigate unattended death in Moreau

Crime scene

Members of State Police forensics gather evidence Wednesday at the scene of an unattended death in a parking lot in Moreau.

 courtesy photo

MOREAU — State Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a male deceased in a parking lot.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the scene. Upon arrival they found a deceased 42-year-old man in the grass behind the Sunoco gas station near the property line of Lamplighter Acres, police said.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, the cause of death is pending toxicology results," State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Kerra Burns wrote in an email.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

