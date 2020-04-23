State Police investigate unattended death in Moreau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — State Police responded Wednesday morning to a report of a male deceased in a parking lot.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the scene. Upon arrival they found a deceased 42-year-old man in the grass behind the Sunoco gas station near the property line of Lamplighter Acres, police said.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, the cause of death is pending toxicology results," State Police Troop G Public Information Officer Kerra Burns wrote in an email.

The case remains under investigation at this time.