State police investigate officer-involved shooting in town of Ballston

BALLSTON — A member of the state police shot and wounded a man Sunday morning after the man fired a shotgun near a home in the town of Ballston and then made suicidal statements to a person in the residence.

State police, in a late Sunday morning news release, said they are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers initially responded to a Ballston Lake residence early Saturday evening, after a man was reported to have fired a gun in a field near a residence. Police located the suspect outside his own residence a short time later, and the man immediately fled inside, police said.

"Troopers attempted to communicate a peaceful surrender with the 27-year-old male through the overnight hours with the assistance of state police crisis negotiators," but attempts were unsuccessful, a news release said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, members of the state police Special Operation Response Team approached the residence and attempted to direct the man to surrender. The man, who police did not identify, then exited the residence carrying a shotgun, police said.

"He was directed by state police to drop the gun, and after disregarding the order, a member of the response team fired one round from their duty weapon, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to Albany Medical Center by Ballston Lake EMS for treatment and is in guarded condition," according to the release.

State police described the case as an "active investigation" and said updates will be provided.