State police catch over 4,600 speeders during Thanksgiving traffic detail

State police on Friday announced that it issued nearly 13,000 tickets statewide during its Thanksgiving weekend traffic detail.

The enforcement period began on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and continued through Sunday, Nov. 28. During the campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, state police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers arrested 183 people for driving while intoxicated and investigated 1,041 crashes, including one fatal crash.

Statewide, police issued 4,609 tickets for speeding, 1,526 for seat belt violations, 440 for distracted driving and 119 for violations of the Move Over law, according to a news release.

In Troop G, which covers the Capital Region, troopers issued 4,609 tickets for speeding, 123 for seat belt violations, 18 for distracted driving and nine each for DWI and failure to move over.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, the state police issued 13,887 total tickets and arrested 155 people for DWI.

