State police asks for public assistance investigating homicide

FPLATTSBURGH — A 45-year-old Plattsburgh woman was found dead in her car in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank on Route 3 after state police were called to perform a welfare check Thursday afternoon.

Police said an autopsy was performed at Glens Falls Hospital for Monique R. Yanulavich, of 5 Westwood Drive, and it was determined that multiple stab wounds were the cause of death.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

The scene at Champlain National Bank, as well as the residence at 5 Westwood Dr., were secured by state police. Evidence has been collected from both scenes.

Police said that evidence was also located off the Northway in Elizabethtown.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and County Coroner Chad Deans responded to assist in the investigation alongside area fire departments and EMS agencies.

Police said there had been nearly 100 leads investigated as of Saturday morning. The investigation has determined that the attack appears to have been targeted in nature, according to police.

Police added that nothing has been found that would indicate that the public is in danger.

State police are requesting assistance from people who reside in the areas of Route 3/Cornelia Street, Broad Street, Westwood Drive and Rugar Street in Plattsburgh.

Police are asking for residents in those areas to check surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, and for any members of the public to report any suspicious items that may be located on their property, including found in garbage receptacles.

Any information regarding this request can be directed to state police at 518-563-3761.

State police are being assisted by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, SUNY Plattsburgh Police Department, FBI, New York State Forest Rangers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.