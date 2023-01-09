 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State police arrest Whitehall man for stolen property

  • 0

On January 8, 2023, State Police of Granville arrested Christopher J. McKinney, 41, of Whitehall, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and a Consolidated Law violation.

On January 7, 2023, Troopers received information that led to the location of a firearm that had been stolen from a home in Whitehall, NY, in September of 2022. That firearm was seized. The investigation determined McKinney unlawfully possessed the firearm and illegally transferred ownership to another.

McKinney was arrested at his home and brought to SP Granville for processing. He was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists believe they have just discovered the first human writings ever produced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News