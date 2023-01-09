State police arrest Whitehall man for stolen property

On January 8, 2023, State Police of Granville arrested Christopher J. McKinney, 41, of Whitehall, NY, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and a Consolidated Law violation.

On January 7, 2023, Troopers received information that led to the location of a firearm that had been stolen from a home in Whitehall, NY, in September of 2022. That firearm was seized. The investigation determined McKinney unlawfully possessed the firearm and illegally transferred ownership to another.

McKinney was arrested at his home and brought to SP Granville for processing. He was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.