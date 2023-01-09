 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police arrest Whitehall man for allegedly possessing a stolen firearm

WHITEHALL — State police on Sunday arrested a Whitehall man for allegedly possessing a stolen gun.

Christopher J. McKinney, 41, was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a consolidated law violation. 

On Saturday, police received information that led to the location of a firearm that had been stolen from a home in Whitehall last September.

That firearm was seized and an investigation determined McKinney unlawfully possessed the firearm and illegally transferred ownership to another person, according to police. 

McKinney was arrested at his home and brought to the state police station in Granville for processing. He was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment. 

