State police arrest two in Malta for allegedly using fraudulent credit cards

QUEENSBURY — Two New Jersey men were arrested in Malta on Wednesday for allegedly using fraudulent credit cards at a Fastrac Café in Queensbury.

Jorge Estrada Perez, 39, and Wilmay Carrasco Rodriguez, 33, both of Bloomfield, were stopped on the Northway in Malta by state police following complaints from the business.

Carrasco Rodriguez was driving the vehicle, and Estrada Perez was the passenger when the stop was conducted. During the interview, cloned fraudulent credit cards were located that had been used at the gas station.

Both men were arrested and transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing.

Estrada Perez and Carrasco Rodriguez were each charged with felony charges of second-degree identity theft, fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud.

They were arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and released on their own recognizance.