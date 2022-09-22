State police arrest father, daughter in connection with Malta theft

MALTA — State police have arrested a father from South Glens Falls and his daughter from Greenfield in connection with a theft from a Malta store.

Cassandra D. Felice, 31, of Greenfield, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53, of South Glens Falls, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. The arrests were made on Wednesday, according to a state police news release.

Police said on Sept. 15, troopers received a complaint from a Malta business that an item valued at over $1,300 had been stolen from the store the previous day. Police did not identify the store.

An investigation determined Cassandra Felice stole the item from the store with the assistance of her father, Robert Felice Jr., police said.

Both were issued appearance tickets to return to Malta Town Court on Oct. 13, then released.