State police arrest couple after altercations

GRANVILLE — State police arrested a couple following an investigation into reports of past occurring disputes.

On Thursday, Brian L. Valastro, 33, of Granville, was arrested on a charge of first-degree felony criminal contempt and misdemeanors of third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kimberly A. Baptie, 29, also of Granville, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said in a news release that "Valastro and Baptie had multiple altercations over the previous days." Valastro is accused of injuring Baptie while the children were present.

According to the release, the disputes occurred while Baptie had an order of protection issued by Granville Town Court preventing Valastro from having contact.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office located Valastro and state police took custody of him. They transported him to the state police station in Granville for processing. He was arraigned at Fort Edward Town Court and sent to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $750 cash, $1,500 bond, or a $2,000 partially secured bond.

At the time of arrest, Valastro reported he had injuries from Baptie during a dispute. Further investigation determined Baptie used a knife to intentionally injure Valastro during one of the disputes.

Baptie was arrested and processed at the state police station in Granville. She was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.