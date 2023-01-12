 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police arrest Cambridge man in child pornography investigation

Damian J. Waterman

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is accused of possessing child pornography. 

State police arrested Damian J. Waterman, 28, on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Waterman is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via a mobile device. His arrest followed an investigation and the execution of a search warrant on his home in Cambridge on Wednesday by the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, 

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Waterman was processed at the state police station in Greenwich arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

