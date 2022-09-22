State panel urges removal of Whitehall judge over court conduct

WHITEHALL — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Whitehall Town and Village Court Justice Robert Putorti Jr. should be removed from office for allegedly pointing a gun at a defendant.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a news release late Thursday morning about its determination.

Putorti was served the determination on Sept. 14 and now has 30 days to either accept the decision made by the commission or bring it to the state's chief judge of the Court of Appeals for reconsideration.

He has served as the justice of the Whitehall Town Court since January 2014 and was appointed as acting justice of the Village Court in June 2014. He was later elected the justice of the Village Court in April 2018.

According to the commission, the gun incident occurred in late 2015 or early 2016. Putorti has maintained a license to carry a concealed firearm since 2003 and commonly did so while behind the bench.

"While presiding over a criminal matter, Judge Putorti brandished a semi-automatic handgun at a defendant who did not pose an imminent threat to the judge or anyone else. Subsequently, on several occasions, he described the incident to other judges, variously describing the defendant as a 'big Black man,' a 'large Black man' about 6 feet 9 inches tall and 'built like a football player,'" the documents state.

In its determination, the commission said it was “troubled by (Judge Putorti’s) repeated description of (the defendant’s) race,” noting also that he “exaggerated (the defendant’s) physical stature.”

In June 2020, Putorti was served a formal written complaint from the commission based on his misconduct in the courtroom.

The complaint details the handgun incident after the information was brought to the judicial commission's attention when Putorti relayed the details to a journalism student for an article.

The judge also shared the incident with his colleagues at a meeting of the Washington County Magistrates Association in October 2018. He was then "counseled by his supervising judge about the incident ... and signed a memorandum agreeing to never display, use or threaten to use a firearm in the court unless he or someone else was facing deadly physical force."

A second formal complaint against the judge was filed by the commission in January 2021, claiming Putorti participated in fundraising efforts that personally benefited him or the Whitehall Elks Lodge, where he serves as exalted leader, from October 2019 to October 2020.

In October 2019, the documents claim Putorti shared a Facebook post made by his sister on his own page, advertising a spaghetti benefit dinner for the judge at the Elks Lodge. The benefit charged $10 per person for dinner and offered raffle tickets for items and baskets to raise money to cover the costs of Putorti's medical bills after a motorcycle accident.

The November 2019 event had over 500 people attend and raised $9,400 for the judge.

He continued to share posts advertising lodge fundraisers until he was notified in November 2020 that he was under investigation for such actions.

The complaint explains the posts violates the impartiality judges are to uphold and he failed to minimize outside activities that cause a conflict with his judicial obligations, such as solicitation of funds.

In January of this year, Putorti was served with a memorandum from the commission for his removal from office.

The document states the two written formal complaints as the reason for the memorandum.

The judge could not be reached by The Post-Star for comment on Thursday afternoon.