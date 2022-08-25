St. Mary's Church statues, shed, tent vandalized

GLENS FALLS — Church officials are looking for answers after property of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Warren Street was vandalized last Friday night.

Statues outside the church were moved and stained and words were written on the outdoor event tent and shed, according to officials.

Tim McNulty, a trustee of St. Mary's, said the Glens Falls Police Department was notified on Saturday and an initial report was filed, with a follow-up to be made during the week. McNulty said the church is still waiting to hear back from the police department.

"Allah" was written on three sides of the church's tent, which McNulty said would have to be painted over, but the church does not believe this was done by a Muslim group.

"We do not believe there is a Muslim sect in Glens Falls targeting Catholics, but we do believe this should be investigated as a hate crime," he said on Thursday.

The majority of the vandalism was cleaned up on Saturday morning, but McNulty said the statues would need to be replaced due to stains on the stone.