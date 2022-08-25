 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Mary's Church statues, shed, tent vandalized

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Church officials are looking for answers after property of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Warren Street was vandalized last Friday night.

Statues outside the church were moved and stained and words were written on the outdoor event tent and shed, according to officials.

Tim McNulty, a trustee of St. Mary's, said the Glens Falls Police Department was notified on Saturday and an initial report was filed, with a follow-up to be made during the week. McNulty said the church is still waiting to hear back from the police department.

Mary statue

The Blessed Mother statue outside St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls was among the property vandalized at the church last Friday. Church officials said they have not been made aware of any leads in the investigation.

"Allah" was written on three sides of the church's tent, which McNulty said would have to be painted over, but the church does not believe this was done by a Muslim group.

"We do not believe there is a Muslim sect in Glens Falls targeting Catholics, but we do believe this should be investigated as a hate crime," he said on Thursday.

People are also reading…

The majority of the vandalism was cleaned up on Saturday morning, but McNulty said the statues would need to be replaced due to stains on the stone.

St. Mary's statue

A statue dedicated to the unborn was among the property vandalized at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls last Friday. An outdoor event tent and storage shed were also defaced.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan turns back to nuclear power as fuel prices soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News