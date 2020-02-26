Speculator clerk-treasurer charged with grand larceny
Speculator clerk-treasurer charged with grand larceny

SPECULATOR — Former Speculator village Clerk-Treasurer Bonnie Page was charged with grand larceny and corrupting the government for allegedly scamming the village out of $25,988 for health insurance benefits for her family, the state Comptroller’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

“I thank the New York State Police and Hamilton County District Attorney Christopher C. Shambo for working with my office to hold her accountable and send a message to those who consider using their position for their personal gain,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in the release.

Paige, who retired in June 2019, was arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Gordon Purdy II.

New Yorkers can report allegations of fraud involving taxpayer money by calling the toll-free Fraud Hotline at 1-888-672-4555, by filing a complaint online at investigations@osc.state.ny.us, or by mailing a complaint to Office of the State Comptroller, Division of Investigations, 8th Floor, 110 State St., Albany, NY 12236.

