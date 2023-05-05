WILTON — A Saratoga County woman was sentenced on Monday to 2 years in prison for selling drugs throughout Saratoga County.

Tabatha J. Heitzmann, 42, of Saratoga Springs, was one of four people arrested on Dec. 30 after a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Police obtained a warrant to search the property at 104 Holly Lane in Wilton where Heitzmann was living at the time and seized scales, packaging material, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax.

Heitzmann was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

She pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Feb. 24 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges.

Heitzmann also will be placed on one year of post-release supervision following her release from prison.