South Glens Falls woman sentenced to probation in fatal crash

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was sentenced on Friday to 5 years of probation for striking a man with her car, killing him, and leaving the scene of the crash.

Linda L. Nevins, 71, was traveling on Route 9 in the area of Spiers Falls Road on Sept. 8 at about 8:30 p.m. when she struck 36-year-old Glens Falls resident Patrick W. Smith Jr.

Smith was coming from a nearby store when the crash happened. He had been visiting family in the area.

Nevins left the scene and was located the following day at her residence.

Nevins pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in February to a felony count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death.

Smith had lived in Los Angeles for many years, but had just moved back to the area. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut. He attended Glens Falls High School and the BOCES program and studied culinary arts, according to his obituary.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.