South Glens Falls woman receives 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for Dunkin' Donuts robbery
South Glens Falls woman receives 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for Dunkin' Donuts robbery

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman will spend 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for robbing the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street in April.

Kristin N. Monsour, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday in Warren County Court.

Monsour had been charged with third-degree robbery for entering the store and requesting an employee make change for $100. When the employee removed cash from the register, Monsour went behind the counter and pushed the employee out of the way.

She took the money after a brief struggle. She was located a short time later at a friend’s house in Queensbury.

