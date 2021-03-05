South Glens Falls woman gets to 2 to 4 years in prison for drunken-driving crash that injured man

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls woman was sentenced on Thursday to 2 to 4 years in state prison — almost exactly one year after police say she drove drunk and caused a crash that sent a man to the hospital.

Michelle L. King, 46, of 1739 state Route 9, had struck a vehicle driven by Frank Schwindt, of Gansevoort, on March 7, 2020, at about 6:40 p.m. on Main Street in South Glens Falls.

Schwindt had to be transported to Albany Medical Center because of internal injuries.

King fled the scene in her Chevrolet pickup truck. Police spotted her on Saratoga Avenue pulling into the parking lot of the Hannaford plaza.

King had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.27% — more than three times the legal limit.

King had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 17 to first-degree vehicular assault.

