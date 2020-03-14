South Glens Falls woman charged with possession of stolen property
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly having stolen property taken from a building.

Melody M. Tummons, 52, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to the State Police public information website.

The value of the property was more than $3,000.

No further information was available from police.

