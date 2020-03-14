South Glens Falls woman charged with possession of stolen property

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly having stolen property taken from a building.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Melody M. Tummons, 52, was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to the State Police public information website.

The value of the property was more than $3,000.

No further information was available from police.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.