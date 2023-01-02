South Glens Falls woman arrested for driving while intoxicated

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested in Queensbury on a charge of driving while intoxicated Dec. 26.

At about 11:24 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 9 in Queensbury for vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

The driver was identified as Corina A. Belair, 35, of the village of South Glens Falls.

Belair was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

She had a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years and was transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she recorded a 0.18% blood alcohol content, police said. The threshold for DWI in New York state is 0.08%.

Belair was issued tickets to return to Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 23 and was released to a sober party, police said.