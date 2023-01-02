 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Glens Falls woman arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested on Dec. 26 in Queensbury on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

At about 11:24 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 9 for vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Corina A. Belair.

Belair was arrested on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated because she had a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years and was  She also faces other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Belair transported to the state police station in Queensbury for processing, where she recorded a 0.18% blood alcohol content, police said. The threshold for DWI in New York state is 0.08%.

Belair was issued tickets to return to Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 23 and was released to a sober party, police said. 

