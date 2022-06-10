South Glens Falls woman accused of selling heroin

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling heroin.

Jeannette M. Tyndell, 51, of 129 Saratoga Ave., was arrested after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said she possessed and sold heroin on numerous occasions within Saratoga County, according to a news release.

Tyndell was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — both felonies — as well as misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

She was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due in Waterford Town Court and Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.

The Waterford and Troy police departments assisted with the case.

