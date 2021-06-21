South Glens Falls teen charged after dirt bike chase

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls teen is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after police said he led them on a chase while on his dirt bike.

Troopers attempted to stop Faya L. Toure, 19, on the evening of June 1, after he was seen driving a dirt bike on Route 9 in Queensbury without any license plates on a state road, police said.

Toure refused to pull over and a chase was started, but was called off a short time later, according to a news release.

Police caught up with Toure last Thursday as he was dropping off his dirt bike at a storage facility in Moreau. He fled on foot but was found by officers quickly.

Toure was charged with reckless driving, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on July 7 at 9 a.m. Toure was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment on the vehicle pursuit charges.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

