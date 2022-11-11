South Glens Falls man sentenced to up to 7 years in prison for thefts

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to up to 7 years in prison for three separate thefts in Saratoga County.

Robert Felice, 53, was arrested on July 19, 2021 after police said he entered a building under construction in Moreau the previous day and took construction materials and tools.

He was arrested again in November 2021 in an unrelated case for allegedly possessing property stolen in Moreau. No further information was available about that case.

Felice was also arrested in June 16 of this year in connection with the theft of over $3,300 worth of tools from a construction site on Ferry Boulevard in Moreau on June 14.

Felice pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in September to felony third-degree burglary for the Northumberland case and was sentenced on Thursday to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for the November 2021 incident and felony third-degree grand larceny for the Ferry Boulevard incident in June 2022. He received sentences of 1 to 3 years in prison for both crimes, which will run concurrently to each other. The sentences will run consecutively to the Northumberland case for a total sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.