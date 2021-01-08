South Glens Falls man sentenced to prison after admitting to violating order of protection

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.
Matthew J. Werner, 42, of 43 Main St., Apt. 3 had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Oct. 22 to felony first-degree criminal contempt.
Werner was arrested on May 26 for an incident that took place on May 19.
Werner served a little less than 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to a single count of felony sexual abuse. He had been arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt for incidents involving a female acquaintance. Police said at the time that incidents took place in Hadley and Milton in March and April.
Werner was released in August 2019.