South Glens Falls man sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for burglaries

FORT EDWARD — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Friday to 3 to 6 years in prison for a string of Washington County burglaries.

Brad N. Callanan was indicted in March on 24 counts of burglary, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Police said he stole money from Rusty’s Car Wash in White Creek on two separate occasions in the fall of 2021, which totaled more than $1,000. He also stole property from the Dollar General store on Route 22 in White Creek, as well as from a vehicle parked at the Dollar General Store in Salem.

Callanan was subsequently located and arrested in Mechanicville. Police found the stolen wallet and credit cards.

Callanan pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 24 to one count of felony third-degree burglary in satisfaction of the charges. He also was ordered to pay restitution.

