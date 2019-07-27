{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced in Warren County Court to 2 1/2 years in prison on Friday on sexual abuse charges.

Michael D. Ure, 41, was arrested in April 2019 for allegedly having sexual contact with a child who is younger than 13 in the spring of 2016. He was acquainted with the victim.

Warren County Court Judge John Hall also sentenced Ure to 10 years of post-release supervision.

