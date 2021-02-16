South Glens Falls man receives 5 days in jail, $1,500 fine for second DWI conviction

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced to 5 days in jail and fined $1,500 for his second conviction for driving while intoxicated.

Steven M. Barber, 51, was arrested on June 20, 2020, while driving drunk on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls.

Barber was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.

He also faced a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without an alcohol interlock ignition device.

Barber pleaded guilty in Warren County Court last month to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges.

Judge Rob Smith also sentenced Barber on Feb. 10 to 3 years of probation.

