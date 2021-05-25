South Glens Falls man receives 2 to 4 years in prison for attempted burglary

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man has been sentenced 2 to 4 years in prison for entering a residence of a person who had an order of protection against him.

Brandin M. Marble, 31, was arrested in November after police said he entered the house and started to make food. The homeowner said police were going to be called. At that point, Marble fled the scene, according to Saratoga County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Brown.

The incident happened on Nov. 10 and Marble was arrested three days later and charged with felony second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt.

Marble pleaded guilty last week to third-degree attempted burglary in satisfaction of the charges.

