South Glens Falls man receives 12 years in prison for burglary conviction

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for burglarizing a home in Day in July 2019, which was at least his fifth felony conviction.

Christian M. Crannell, 44, of Saratoga Avenue, was arrested on July 15, 2019, after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a burglary in progress on county Route 10.

The homeowner’s young niece caught him in the act and contacted her father and authorities. Police quickly arrived and found Crannell at the bottom of the driveway surrounded by the items. All of them were returned to the homeowner and there were no injuries, according to a news release from Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Crannell also then lied to police about his identity and damaged a patrol car by tampering with the doors and smearing his feces inside the back seat of the vehicle.

Haggen said he also claimed that he had no recollection of his actions because of an undefined “psychiatric issue” and therefore could not be found guilty. A court-ordered psychiatrist determined that Crannell was feigning amnesia to deny responsibility for his actions.

