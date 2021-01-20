 Skip to main content
South Glens Falls man receives 12 years in prison for burglary conviction
South Glens Falls man receives 12 years in prison for burglary conviction

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday for burglarizing a home in Day in July 2019, which was at least his fifth felony conviction.

Christian M. Crannell, 44, of Saratoga Avenue, was arrested on July 15, 2019, after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a burglary in progress on county Route 10. Police found him near the home and said he had taken money and other valuables.

He also then lied to police about his identity and damaged a patrol car by tampering with the doors and smearing his feces inside the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

Crannell was charged with felony counts of robbery, burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief. He pleaded guilty in November 2020 to felony second-degree burglary in satisfaction of the indictment.

Crannell had potentially faced a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison as a “persistent” felon.

He most recently served 6 years in prison on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon for a home invasion in Greenfield. He was released in February 2019.

He also has previous convictions for drug offenses and as well as possession of a forged instrument.

Christian Crannell

Crannell
