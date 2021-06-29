South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to robbery at ClearView Motel

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man has admitted to robbing a man at the ClearView Motel in February.

Isaiah M. Macuilt, 24, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony second-degree robbery.

Macuilt was arrested on Feb. 20 after the South Glens Falls Police Department responded to the motel on Saratoga Road just before 1 a.m. Officers received a report that a 29-year-old man was robbed of his possessions by another man who displayed a handgun.

As police were interviewing the victim, the suspect — later identified as Macuilt — could be seen leaving another room at the motel.

Police said they found the gun and the stolen property, which included cash, in Macuilt’s room.

Macuilt was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree grand larceny-extortion. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

Macuilt pleaded guilty to the single robbery count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.